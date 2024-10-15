Home USD/CAD Outlook: Oil Dip, Strong Dollar Urge for a Rally
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Oil Dip, Strong Dollar Urge for a Rally

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US dollar has risen recently due to a shift in the outlook for Fed policy.
  • The Loonie plunged as oil prices dipped 3%.
  • Traders are gearing up for Canada’s inflation data.

The USD/CAD outlook shows fundamentals that support further upside for the pair. Fed policymakers have assumed a more cautious tone due to upbeat data, boosting the dollar. At the same time, the Loonie is collapsing with oil due to demand concerns and easing supply worries. 

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The US dollar has risen against the Canadian dollar recently due to a shift in the outlook for Fed policy. US data has shown a resilient economy and inflation came in higher than expected in September. As a result, market participants started pricing in a small likelihood of a pause in November. 

Meanwhile, policymakers have resorted to cautious remarks regarding rate cuts. Christopher Waller and Neel Kashkari agreed that the Fed should proceed with caution. This is a significant change from September, when the Fed cut rates by 50-bps. 

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar plunged as oil prices dipped 3% on Tuesday. The decline came after data from China revealed a drop in September oil imports. Furthermore, market participants were disappointed with recent efforts to support China’s fragile economy. At the same time, supply worries eased after Israel said it might not strike Iranian oil. For weeks, oil has rallied on the likelihood of retaliation after Iran hit Israel with over 200 missiles. 

Elsewhere, traders are gearing up for Canada’s inflation data. Economists expect all the inflation numbers to remain the same from last month. Therefore, the monthly figure will likely drop by 0.2%. A bigger-than-expected drop will raise bets for Bank of Canada rate cuts, further sinking CAD. 

USD/CAD key events today

  • Canada CPI m/m
  • Canada Median CPI y/y
  • Canada Trimmed CPI y/y
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Rally breaches the 1.3800 hurdle

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has risen to the 1.3800 key psychological level and trades far above the 30-SMA. Meanwhile, the RSI has stayed in the overbought region for a while, suggesting solid bullish momentum. 

Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide-

The bullish bias is strong. However, the price has been climbing for long without retracements. At the same time, the RSI has made a bearish divergence. Therefore, bulls are exhausted and might soon pause before continuing higher. Consequently, the price might soon revisit the 30-SMA or the 1.3700 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024