Home GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE and US Election Uncertainty
GBP USD Forecast

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE and US Election Uncertainty

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US economy expanded by 2.8%, below estimates of 3.0%. 
  • The US reported dismal job growth in October.
  • Market participants will focus on the Bank of England policy meeting.

The GBP/USD weekly forecast supports further downside with the looming BoE rate cut and the US presidential election. 

Ups and downs of GBP/USD

The pound had a slightly bearish week as the dollar fluctuated amid mixed economic reports. The US economy expanded by 2.8%, below estimates of 3.0%. The weaker-than-expected economic performance temporarily weighed on the dollar. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

Another report on Thursday revealed that inflation accelerated by 0.3%, meeting forecasts. Meanwhile, on Friday, the US reported dismal job growth. The economy only added 12,000 jobs compared to estimates of 106,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%. The dollar initially sunk but recovered before the day ended as focus shifted to the upcoming presidential election. 

Next week’s key events for GBP/USD

Next week, market participants will focus on the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday. According to a Reuters poll, the central bank will likely cut borrowing costs by 25-bps. Notably, inflation in the UK has eased below the 2% target, putting more pressure on policymakers to cut rates. However, economists believe this might be the last rate cut for the year. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Similarly, the Federal Reserve might cut rates by 25-bps on the same day. Recent data from the US has shifted the outlook for Fed rate cuts to a more gradual pace. Nevertheless, market participants will pay attention to messaging for future policy moves. Furthermore, the US will release data on initial jobless claims and nonfarm productivity. 

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast: Lower low strengthens bearish bias

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has broken below and retested the 1.3002 key level. With this move, bears have confirmed a new downtrend by breaking below the previous low to make a lower low. The reversal started at the 1.3400 resistance level. Here, the price started making strong bearish candles, which later punctured the 22-SMA support and the bullish trendline. 

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

Currently, GBP/USD is bouncing lower after retesting the 1.3002 level. The price has pushed below the SMA, and the RSI is in bearish territory. In the coming week, bears will target the 1.2701 support level. Moreover, the bearish bias will remain if the price stays below the SMA and the RSI below 50. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024