Home GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Suffers in Trump Trade Era
GBP USD Forecast

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Suffers in Trump Trade Era

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Trump’s policies will likely boost economic growth and inflation.
  • The Fed might be forced to keep rates at a restrictive level longer.
  • The UK economy unexpectedly contracted.

The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bleak as the pound collapses against a strong dollar amid the Trump trade weaker UK GDP.

Ups and downs of GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair had a very bearish week as the Trump trade boosted the dollar and weighed on the pound. Despite various economic reports from the UK and the US, markets were focused on the looming shift in policies in the US. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Trump’s policies will likely boost economic growth and inflation. Therefore, the Fed might be forced to keep rates at a restrictive level longer. High interest rates boost Treasury yields and the greenback. 

Meanwhile, US inflation data aligned with expectations, leaving rate-cut bets mostly unchanged. However, Powell’s remarks that there was no hurry to cut rates slashed bets to below 50%. On the other hand, the UK economy unexpectedly contracted, further weighing on the pound.

Next week’s key events for GBP/USD

Next week, market participants will focus on key economic reports from the UK, including consumer inflation, retail sales, and business activity. Inflation in the UK recently dropped below the Bank of England’s target to hit 1.7%. The decline was initially a big motivator for the central bank to lower borrowing costs.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

However, policymakers remained cautious, noting that the economy might perform better than expected in the medium term. Therefore, inflation might rebound. A better-than-expected CPI reading will lower rate-cut expectations and boost the pound. Meanwhile, a downbeat report will weigh on the currency.

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast: Decline could pause at 1.2600  

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast
GBP/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has plunged to the 1.2600 support level. The new swing long has put the price well below the 22-SMA, showing bears are in the lead. At the same time, the RSI has reached the oversold region, suggesting solid bearish momentum.

Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide-

This week, the GBP/USD price only made bearish candles, showing a strong bias. The decline started after the price broke below and retested the 1.3002 key level. At the same time, the price was retesting the 22-SMA as resistance. It bounced lower, breaching the 1.2801 support before pausing at the 1.2600 level. However, after such a steep decline, the price might need a pause next week before it continues lower.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024