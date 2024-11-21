Home USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Bulls Roar as BoJ Signals Rate Hike
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Bulls Roar as BoJ Signals Rate Hike

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Recent Bank of Japan remarks have shown a growing urgency to strengthen the weak yen.
  • BoJ’s Ueda said the central bank would focus on incoming data before the December meeting.
  • The dollar eased as market participants awaited new developments in the US.

The USD/JPY outlook indicates growing enthusiasm among yen bulls after recent hawkish remarks from BoJ policymakers. Meanwhile, the dollar eased from recent peaks as traders awaited new US politics and monetary policy developments. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Recent Bank of Japan remarks have shown a growing urgency to strengthen the weak yen. BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda noted that rising wage growth would drive inflation, allowing the central bank to continue hiking interest rates. On Thursday, he said the central bank would focus on incoming data before the December meeting to decide whether to hike interest rates.

Moreover, policymakers will focus on the impacts of a weak yen on Japan’s economy. These comments have boosted the yen as markets see a growing likelihood that interest rates in Japan will rise in December. 

Before the US election, a Reuters poll had shown that most economists expected the Bank of Japan to pause in December and hike in March next year. However, Trump’s win has shifted the outlook for US monetary policy. Markets expect fewer rate cuts by the Fed, which will keep the greenback strong. Consequently, further weakness for the yen is piling more pressure on Japan to hike interest rates.

Meanwhile, after a solid Trump rally, the dollar eased as market participants awaited new developments in the US. On the other hand, Fed policymakers have assumed a more hawkish tone, lowering rate cut expectations. Nevertheless, economists still believe the central bank will cut rates in December.

USD/JPY key events today

  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Lower high signals bearish resurgence

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken well below the 30-SMA, showing control has shifted from bulls to bears. At the same time, the price has punctured the 154.51 support level. Meanwhile, the RSI has dipped into bearish territory below 50. 

Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, the price broke below its bullish trendline after a surge in bearish momentum. However, bulls managed to retake control. Unfortunately, they only made a lower high, indicating weaker momentum. Consequently, bears returned and are ready to break below 154.51. Such an outcome would allow USD/JPY to revisit the 151.74 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024