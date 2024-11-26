Home USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Soars While Loonie Slides on Tariff Vows
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Soars While Loonie Slides on Tariff Vows

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Canada.
  • The dollar surged as Trump’s tariffs will help boost local businesses.
  • Traders are keeping an eye on the looming FOMC meeting minutes.

The USD/CAD outlook indicates a sharp bullish turn as the dollar gains and the loonie collapses after Trump’s tariff vows. At the same time, market participants were awaiting more clues on Fed rate cuts from the FOMC policy meeting minutes. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar rallied on Tuesday after Trump said he would impose tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada. He plans to impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Canada. The news was a big blow for the Canadian dollar since Canada exports nearly 75% of its goods to the US. Consequently, tariffs will hurt Canada’s economy, weighing on the local currency. 

Initially, the Canadian dollar had strengthened after upbeat data last week lowered the likelihood of a massive Bank of Canada rate cut in December. However, with Trump as the US president, there might be a significant slowdown in the economy in the near future. Therefore, the BoC might be forced to lower rates to spur growth. 

On the other hand, the dollar surged on the tariff announcement, which will help boost local businesses. Trump’s goal is to boost economic growth in the US, making it greater than other major economies, especially China. Therefore, his policies are bullish for growth and the greenback. Moreover, increased economic demand will likely cause a spike in inflation that will force the Federal Reserve to pause its rate cuts. 

Meanwhile, traders are keeping an eye on the looming FOMC meeting minutes. The November Fed meeting came right after Trump’s win. Therefore, markets will wait to see whether this led to a more cautious tone and a gradual outlook for rate cuts.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US CB consumer confidence
  • FOMC meeting minutes
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Uptrend resumes after bears fail to breach 1.3951

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has made a strong bullish candle that has broken above the 1.4100 resistance to make a new high. Initially, bears had taken charge by breaking below the 30-SMA and the bullish trendline. However, despite several attempts, the price could not breach the 1.3951 support level. 

Are you interested in learning more about scalping forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Consequently, bulls resurfaced and broke above the SMA. Furthermore, they broke above the previous high at 1.4100 to make a higher high. This signaled a continuation of the bullish trend that might soon reach the 1.4200 key psychological level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024