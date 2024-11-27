USD/JPY Price Analysis: Risk Flows, BoJ Rate Cut Bets Lift Yen

Traders sought safety after Trump’s tariff vows raised fears of trade wars.

The dollar rallied at the prospects of stronger economic performance.

Japan’s services producer price index increased by 2.9% in October.

The USD/JPY price analysis shows a strengthening yen amid safe-haven demand and increasing Bank of Japan rate cut expectations. Meanwhile, the dollar paused its rally as market participants awaited key reports including inflation, unemployment claims, and GDP.

The yen rallied on Tuesday and Wednesday as traders sought safety after Trump’s tariff vows raised fears of trade wars. The US president-elect promised to impose a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico, Canada and China. This news reduced risk appetite and boosted safe-haven currencies like the yen. Tariffs will significantly hurt major economies like China and Canada, impacting the global economy.

On the other hand, the dollar rallied at the prospects of stronger economic performance. Tariffs imposed on imported goods will increase demand for local goods and boost the economy. However, by Wednesday, the rally paused as market focus shifted to looming US economic data.

Elsewhere, data revealed that Japan’s services producer price index increased by 2.9% in October after a 2.8% rise in the previous month. Higher inflation increases the likelihood that the Bank of Japan will hike rates in December, lifting the yen.

Meanwhile, the US will release reports on GDP, unemployment claims, and inflation. Economists expect the economy to expand by 2.8%, holding from the previous reading. Meanwhile, the core PCE price index might increase by 0.3% as it did in the previous month. Upbeat economic data will lower the likelihood of a December rate cut, boosting the dollar. On the other hand, downbeat data will solidify rate-cut expectations.

USD/JPY key events today

US prelim GDP q/q

US unemployment claims

US core PCE price index m/m

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bears break below 151.74

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is on the verge of breaking below the 151.74 support level. The price has fallen sharply after detaching from the 154.51 key level. It trades well below the 30-SMA, indicating a steep decline. Meanwhile, the RSI has dipped into the oversold region, showing solid bearish momentum.

If the price closes well below the 151.74 level, the decline will continue to the next support level. On the other hand, if USD/JPY fails to breach the support, it might pull back to retest the 30-SMA before making another attempt.

