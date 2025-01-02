Home USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Faces Stormy Skies Ahead
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Faces Stormy Skies Ahead

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The USD/CAD pair rallied in the latter parts of 2024.
  • Trump proposed a 25% tariff on goods imported from Canada.
  • The loonie remains vulnerable after the Fed’s hawkish December meeting.

The USD/CAD forecast shows uncertainty for the Canadian dollar in the new year amid expected US tariffs, a hawkish Fed, and political uncertainty in Canada. However, the loonie rebounded Thursday as the dollar eased on the first trading day of 2025.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The USD/CAD pair rallied in the latter parts of 2024 due to several factors that might spill into the new year. Markets were expecting a weaker economy after Trump proposed a 25% tariff on goods imported from Canada. Trump will take office this month. Canada’s economy will be significantly affected if Trump executes this new policy. At the same time, the Bank of Canada would be under a lot of pressure to cut interest rates and spur economic growth.

Meanwhile, the loonie remains vulnerable after the Fed’s hawkish December meeting. The US central bank lowered its projection for rate cuts this year, leading to a rally in the dollar and Treasury yields. Notably, market participants will pay attention to economic data, which will likely confirm this new outlook. Experts believe that Trump’s new administration will boost growth and lead to a spike in consumer inflation. Therefore, policymakers will likely remain cautious about rate cuts, and the greenback will rally. 

On the other hand, political uncertainty in Canada could further weaken the loonie. Notably, there is massive pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down since his party might lose early this year.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: 1.4450 resistance triggers consolidation

USD/CAD forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price ranges between the 1.4350 support and the 1.4450 resistance levels. At the same time, it is chopping through the 30-SMA, a sign that both bears and bulls are strong. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Previously, bulls were in the lead as the price traded above the 30-SMA, with the RSI above 50. However, the uptrend paused at the 1.4450 resistance level. Here, bears emerged with as much strength, leading to a pause in the bullish trend. 

The price currently sits above the 30-SMA, meaning that bulls will soon retest the range resistance. A break above will signal a continuation of the previous uptrend. However, if the price breaches the range support, it will likely fall back to the 1.4200 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025