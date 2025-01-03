Home EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Stabilizes After Hitting Fresh Lows
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Stabilizes After Hitting Fresh Lows

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar soared to a two-year high against its peers on Thursday.
  • Markets are now pricing 45-bps Fed rate cuts in 2025.
  • Data revealed an unexpected drop in US unemployment claims.

The EUR/USD price analysis shows the euro finding its feet after a collapse in the previous session to new lows. The currency dropped on Thursday as the dollar rallied amid expectations of a gradual pace for Fed rate cuts this year. At the same time, market participants are preparing for the impact of Trump’s likely policy changes.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The euro had a red day on Thursday as the dollar soared to a two-year high against its peers. This move extended last year’s rally after the Fed announced a drop in projected rate cuts this year. Fewer rate cuts mean interest rates will remain at restrictive levels longer. On the other hand, the European Central Bank is cutting rates to spur economic growth in the fragile Eurozone economy. 

Markets are now pricing 45-bps Fed rate cuts in 2025. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank might lower interest rates by 100-bps this year. Therefore, the ECB will be more aggressive, hurting the euro. 

Moreover, analysts believe the US economy will shine this year under Trump’s administration. His policy proposals on tax cuts and tariffs will likely boost demand in the US. However, they will pressure other major economies like the Eurozone. 

The dollar also rose after Thursday’s data revealed an unexpected drop in US unemployment claims, which indicated a resilient labor market.

EUR/USD key events today

  • US ISM manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Rebound after hitting the 1.0250 support

EUR/USD technical price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has found support at the 1.0250 level and is bouncing higher. However, it trades well below the 30-SMA, indicating a bearish move. At the same time, the RSI trades in bearish territory below 50. Therefore, the price might only pull back to retest the nearest resistance level before continuing its collapse. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

A surge in bearish momentum led to a break below the 1.0351 support level. This move came after bulls attempted a takeover by breaking above the 30-SMA. However, they failed to go past the 1.0450 resistance level. Consequently, bears emerged to push the price lower. 

The current rebound might pause at the 1.0351 level, the nearest resistance. At the same time, EUR/USD might revisit the 30-SMA before resuming its downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025