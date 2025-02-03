Home GBP/USD Forecast: Bears Dominate as Trade War Triggers
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears Dominate as Trade War Triggers

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • Trump announced heavy tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China starting Feb 4th.
  • Traders slashed expectations for Fed rate cuts this year.
  • Market participants are looking forward to a BoE rate cut this week.

The GBP/USD forecast shows a surging dollar after Trump announced tariffs that will likely cause trade wars. On the other hand, the pound remained subdued ahead of a likely Bank of England rate cut on Thursday.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

On Monday, the dollar rallied against its peers after Trump announced heavy tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China starting Feb 4th. Although markets were anticipating tariffs, this came sooner than expected. Imports from Mexico and Canada will now have a 25% duty, while those from China will have a 10% duty. The announcement caused panic in various markets over the impacts on global trade. Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico have vowed to strike back, meaning trade wars. 

The impact of tariffs on the global economy will be negative as they will affect trade. However, in the US, the local economy will benefit from increased demand. At the same time, local production will increase, boosting the manufacturing sector. As a result, the economy will remain resilient, boosting the dollar and keeping the Fed on a cautious path. After Trump’s announcement, traders slashed expectations for Fed rate cuts. 

Meanwhile, market participants are looking forward to a BoE rate cut this week as the UK economy softens. The pound ended January down due to several weak economic reports that pointed to a slowdown.

GBP/USD key events today

  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: Price gap suggests solid bearish momentum

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has gapped below the 1.2351 support level, indicating strong bearish sentiment. At the same time, the RSI trades near the oversold region, suggesting solid bearish momentum.

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

The previous uptrend paused when bulls reached the 1.2501 resistance. Bears emerged to push the price below the 30-SMA before the week ended. Prices opened this week well below last week’s close, creating a gap. This is a sign that there was a bearish catalyst over the weekend. 

However, the price might have to fill this gap before it continues lower. Therefore, it might rebound to retest the 30-SMA resistance. After filling the gap, the price might break above the SMA to show a bullish shift in sentiment. However, if the SMA holds firm, bears will aim for the 1.2200 support level. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025