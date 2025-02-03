Home USD/CAD Outlook: Loonie Sinks to 2003 Lows on Trum Tariff
USD/CAD Outlook: Loonie Sinks to 2003 Lows on Trum Tariff

  • US President Donald Trump announced the start of tariffs on Canada.
  • Trump’s tariffs will pressure the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates. 
  • Canada’s economy contracted by 0.2%.

The USD/CAD outlook indicates a looming trade war between the US and Canada after Trump implemented a 25% tariff on Canadian goods. At the same time, Canada’s economy remains weak, putting pressure on the Bank of Canada to lower borrowing costs. Hence, the price tested fresh multi-decade highs near 1.4800 area. 

US President Donald Trump announced the start of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China on February 4th. The US will impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada, likely leading to a drop in demand and a trade war between the two countries. Top officials in Canada have emphasized their ability to respond appropriately to any heavy tariffs. Moreover, Canada promised to retaliate after Trump’s announcement, meaning a trade war. 

The 25% tariff will hurt an already fragile economy, increasing pressure on the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates. Notably, data on Friday revealed that Canada’s economy contracted by 0.2%, a bigger-than-expected decline. The economy has weakened due to high interest rates, forcing policymakers to lower borrowing costs aggressively.

Tariffs will only worsen the situation, leading to a collapse in the Canadian dollar. Canada’s currency fell by 1% in January, its fifth month of declines. Trump’s tariffs might extend this decline, pushing USD/CAD higher.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US ISM manufacturing PMI
USD/CAD technical outlook: Bulls trigger a solid range breakout

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has finally broken out of consolidation. Bulls broke above the 1.4450 range resistance level with a solid candle. Moreover, the price made a huge gap above the 1.4600 psychological level, indicating a sharp increase in bullish momentum. At the same time, the RSI jumped to the overbought level. 

The bullish move has paused near the 1.4801 level. However, the price trades far above the 30-SMA and might pause or pull back as the SMA catches up. This will also allow the price to fill the gap before continuing higher. 

A retreat might pause at the 1.4600 level. If bulls are still strong after a pullback, the price will likely break above the 1.4801 level to make a higher high, confirming a new bullish trend. Bears will only take control if the price breaks below the 30-SMA.

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

