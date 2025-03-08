Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Sellers Joy Amid BoC Cut, Tariffs
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Sellers Joy Amid BoC Cut, Tariffs

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD weekly forecast indicates tariff uncertainty in Canada.
  • The loonie collapsed after Trump implemented a 25% tariff on goods from Canada.
  • The US economy dimmed with more tariffs. 

The USD/CAD weekly forecast is unclear ahead of Bank of Canada’s potential rate cut and softer US dollar. 

Ups and downs of USD/CAD

The USD/CAD price had a bearish week as the loonie fluctuated and ended strong amid tariff uncertainty. Market participants also focused on employment data from the US and Canada. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The loonie collapsed on Tuesday after Trump implemented a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. However, on Thursday, the president suspended these tariffs for another month, giving relief to Canada’s currency. Meanwhile, data revealed a mixed picture of Canada’s economy as job growth slowed and unemployment fell.

On the other hand, the dollar eased as the outlook for the US economy dimmed with more tariffs. Moreover, weak employment data increased Fed rate cut expectations.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD 

Next week, market participants will focus on US consumer and wholesale inflation data. Additionally, they will focus on the Bank of Canada policy meeting. US inflation numbers will play a significant role in shaping the outlook for Fed rate cuts. Last month, inflation exceeded estimates, leading to a sharp drop in rate cut expectations. This month, economists expect softer inflation, with the annual figure at 2.9% and the monthly figure at 0.3%. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Meanwhile, traders are pricing a 73% chance that the Bank of Canada will lower borrowing costs again on Wednesday.

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bulls struggle to take back control

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is bouncing higher after retesting the 22-SMA as support. At the same time, the RSI has retested the pivotal 50 level and is ready to climb. This suggests a bullish bias. 

Are you interested to learn more about Thailand forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Previously, the price traded in a bullish trend, keeping above the 22-SMA. However, the uptrend paused when bulls failed to break above the 1.4501 resistance level. At one point, the price punctured the resistance but fell back sharply, indicating a rejection of higher prices. This led to a break below the 22-SMA, showing a bearish shift in sentiment. 

However, bears only managed to hold control to the 1.4150 support level. Here, bulls returned with renewed momentum and took back control. However, the 1.4501 is still a solid hurdle. A break above this level will allow the uptrend to reach the 1.4801 resistance.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025