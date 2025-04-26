Home AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie Gains on Trade Deal Hopes
AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie Gains on Trade Deal Hopes

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The AUD/USD weekly forecast points north as the Aussie gains on trade deal hopes.
  • Economists expect Australia’s inflation to accelerate by 0.8%.
  • Next week, traders will focus on the NFP report.

The AUD/USD weekly forecast points north as the Aussie gains on hopes of a US-China trade negotiation. 

Ups and downs of AUD/USD

The AUD/USD pair had a bullish week as the Australian dollar rose on hopes for a trade deal between the US and China. However, a rebound in the dollar kept a lid on gains.

If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

During the week, both the US and China assumed softer stances on tariffs, raising hopes for a trade deal between the two countries. As a result, the outlook for China’s economy brightened, boosting the Australian dollar. At the same time, the dollar recovered from its steep losses. 

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD 

Next week, market participants will focus on key economic releases from Australia, which will provide insight into the state of inflation in the country. Meanwhile, the US will release GDP, business activity, and employment data. 

Economists expect inflation to accelerate by 0.8%, a jump from the previous reading of 0.2%. A bigger-than-expected reading will lower RBA rate cut expectations. Meanwhile, a downbeat report will support current expectations for more cuts. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

In the US, traders will focus on the NFP report. Fed policymakers are waiting to see signs of economic weakness before starting to lower borrowing costs.

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bulls test the range resistance zone

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has paused near the 0.6400 key resistance level. It trades above the 22-SMA and the RSI is above 50, suggesting solid bullish momentum. However, for a long time, the price has been trading in a range between the 0.6200 support and the 0.6400 resistance.

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

At the same time, there is support from the 0.236 Fib retracement. Meanwhile, on the upper side, the 0.5 Fib retracement acts as a solid resistance. Bears recently made a breakout, but it ultimately proved false as the price returned to the range area.

If bulls are strong, the price will break above the range resistance zone. Such a move would allow AUD/USD to retest the 0.6603 level. Moreover, it would likely start a new bullish trend. On the other hand, if the resistance holds firm, the price will remain in consolidation.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025