Home USD/JPY Forecast: BoJ Hawks Gain Ground, US Risks Mount
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Forecast: BoJ Hawks Gain Ground, US Risks Mount

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • The USD/JPY forecast remains bearish as the BOJ tilts closer to a rate hike.
  • The risk of a US government shutdown and higher JGB yields support the bearish narrative in USD/JPY.
  • Markets are now watching the JOLTS job opening data, along with key speeches, for further impetus.

The Japanese yen gained solid ground on Tuesday, pushing the USD/JPY price towards 148.00 handle as markets anticipate the Bank of Japan edging closer to a rate hike, with heightened political uncertainty in Washington threatening the delay of US data releases.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The BOJ’s September policy meeting revealed that board members were divided, but many reiterated the need for a rate hike sooner, from 0.50% to 0.75%. Rising wage growth and sticky inflation, along with a volatile government bond market, continue to pressure the central bank to act quickly. The 2-year JGB yields hit 0.935%, the highest level since 2008. Weak auction demand triggered speculation about a tighter BOJ policy.

The hawkish shift in BOJ stands in contrast with the US Fed, where markets are pricing in two more rate cuts by the end of 2025. The divergence is giving more strength to the USD/JPY sellers, especially after the growing risk of a US government shutdown. Any delay in the release of US data, such as the NFP, could further erode the dollar’s sentiment, with investors heavily relying on the JOLTs jobs opening data in the meantime.

Japan’s domestic data remains mixed, with retail sales showing the most significant decline since 2021, while industrial production fell for the second consecutive month. However, investors continue to ignore the signs of economic weakness, focusing mainly on the BOJ’s gradual retreat from ultra-loose monetary policy. The safe haven reinforces the narrative, with the yen gaining amid geopolitical tensions and US fiscal uncertainty.

USD/JPY Key Events Ahead:

The significant events due today include:

  • US JOLTS job openings
  • US CB Consumer Confidence

Meanwhile, President Trump’s speech, along with Fed member Goolsbee, can also provide impetus to the market.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY Technical Forecast: Sellers Aiming for 200-MA

USD/JPY Technical Forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart for the USD/JPY shows a growing bearish pressure as the price formed a top near 150.00 and fell below the 20-period MA. The price is now looking to test the confluence of 100- and 200-period MAs around 147.75. A sustained breakout of this level could initiate a deeper correction towards 147.00 and 146.500.

Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide-

Alternatively, if the price manages to sustain above the 148.00 mark, it could try recapturing the 50-period MA at 148.40 ahead of the 20-period MA near 149.00.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025