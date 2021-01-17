Forex Weekly Outlook Jan. 18-22 2021 – US dollar gaining strength

Early in 2021, the US dollar is showing signs of rebounding, after suffering broad losses in the last two months of 2020. Covid continues to run rampant in the US and Europe, but there is optimism that the roll-out of Covid vaccines will bring about economic recovery later in the year. This week’s highlights include rate decisions from the ECB and the Bank of Canada, and inflation reports from the eurozone and the UK.

In the UK, GDP for November contracted by 2.6%. This was better than the forecast of -4.6%, but the pound still posted sharp losses on Friday. Industrial numbers sagged in November. The pound posted gains of over 1% early in the week, after BoE Governor Bailey dismissed reports that the BoE was considering the possibility of implementing negative interest rates.

Headline inflation in France, the eurozone’s second-largest economy, posted a second straight gain of 0.2%.