Forex Weekly Outlook March 9-13 – German and U.S. Inflation, ECB Rate Decision in Focus

With the markets still buzzing over the deep rate cut by the Federal Reserve, investors will be keeping an eye on the ECB policy meeting this week. We’ll also get a look at eurozone GDP and German inflation. The UK will release monthly GDP and the annual budget, while the U.S. publishes consumer inflation reports.

Australia’s central bank wasted no time in following the Federal Reserve’s lead, as the bank trimmed rates by 0.25%, lowering the benchmark rate to 0.50%. The Aussie actually gained ground after the move, as investors were pleased to see that central banks were coordinating their moves in response to the coronavirus crisis. GDP improved to 0.5% in Q4, up from 0.4% in the third quarter. The Bank of Canada also cut rates by 0.50%, lowering rates to 1.25%.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve shocked the markets with a dramatic rate cut. The Fed slashed rates by 0.50%, which was the first cut between meetings since 2008. At a press conference, Fed Chair Powell acknowledged the severity of the coronavirus threat and added that he expected the rate cut to boost the U.S. economy. The week wrapped up with sharp employment data. Nonfarm payrolls sparkled, climbing to 273 thousand in February, up from 225 thousand.