Forex Weekly Outlook May 17-21 – Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes eyed

US inflation jumped in April and this week’s CPI data from the eurozone and Canada is also expected to show an increase in inflation.

In the UK, GDP for Q1 slipped by 1.5%, close to the estimate of -1.6%. However, the March GDP report was positive, with a healthy gain of 2.1%, above the consensus of 1.5%. Manufacturing Production rose 2.1% in March, an 8-month high and above the forecast of 1.0%.

German inflation came in at 0.7%, confirming the initial estimate.

Last week’s major story was the surge in US inflation in April, which was much stronger than anticipated. Headline CPI (YoY) climbed 4.2%, up from 2.6% beforehand. PPI also climbed sharply, with a gain of 6.2%, up from 4.2% beforehand. Despite the sharp jump in inflation, the Federal Reserve reiterated that there are no plans to taper the massive stimulus program.

US Retail Sales for March (MoM) disappointed. The headline reading slowed to 0.0%, down from 9.8% in the previous release and shy of the estimate of 1.0%. Core Retail Sales contracted by 0.8%, down sharply from 8.4% and shy of the forecast of 0.5%.