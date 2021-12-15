GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3275 Resistance Rejected Amid 5.1% UK Inflation 

The GBP/USD pair is trapped within a range pattern, a valid upside breakout could confirm an upside continuation. A minor retreat was natural after its rally, consolidation above the pivot point could announce a new upside momentum. Escaping from the Falling Wedge pattern announced a new leg higher. The GBP/USD forecast sees the pair trading in the red at 1.3251 level at the time of writing. It’s located far below 1.3282 today’s high. It has slipped lower after the UK inflation data was released. Still, the current drop could be only a temporary one. The pair could come back to test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The price will be driven by fundamentals these days, so you have to be careful as anything could happen. If you want to know more about how to make money with forex, check out our guide. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis The UK Consumer Price Index reported a 5.1% growth in November versus 4.8% expected and compared to 4.2% in October, while the Core CPI rose by 4.0% versus 3.7% expected and compared to 3.4% in the previous reporting period. The PPI Input, PPI Output, and the RPI increased more than expected. The pressure remains high as the Dollar Index tries to extend its upwards movement ahead of the FOMC. The Federal Reserve is to release its Federal Funds Rate tonight. The FOMC Economic Projections, FOMC Statement, and the FOMC Press Conference could bring sharp movements. Also, don’t forget that the US Retail Sales is expected to report a 0.8% growth, while the Core Retail Sales could rise by 0.9% in November. GBP/USD Forecast: Price Technical Analysis – Range Formation The GBP/USD pair registered only a false breakout with great separation through 1.3275 level signaling strong supply around that former high. It has slipped lower to retest the broken minor downtrend line. In the short term, it’s trapped between 1.3275 and 1.3201 levels. An upside breakout from this range formation could activate an upside continuation. Technically, after escaping from the Falling Wedge pattern and after retesting 1.32 psychological level, the currency pair was somehow expected to develop an upwards movement. The upside pressure remains intact despite a minor retreat. Actually, a minor drop was somehow expected after the most recent rally. Moving sideways above the weekly pivot point of 1.3239, a minor consolidation, could announce a new bullish momentum. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Daily LookMajors share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.