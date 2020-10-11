GBP/USD Forecast Oct. 12-16 – Pound posts late-week surge

GBP/USD posted strong gains last week, climbing 0.8%. The upcoming week has four events, including employment data. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

UK Construction and Services PMIs both showed strong expansion with readings above the 56-level. This is well above the 50-mark, which separates contraction from expansion. The economy expanded by 2.1% in August, missing the estimate of 4.6%. The NIESR GDP Estimate showed a sharp gain of 15.2% in September, up from 7.0% in the previous release. Manufacturing Production posted a negligible gain of 0.7% in August, down from 6.3% beforehand.

In the US, the ISM Services PMI improved to 57.8, up from 56.9 points. The FOMC minutes expressed concern that the lack of a federal fiscal stimulus package could hinder the US recovery, which members said was moving faster than expected. A stimulus bill has been stuck in Congress and it is unlikely that a deal will be reached before the US election. The US dollar showed little reaction to the minutes, as policymakers did not provide any forward guidance on interest rate hikes.

BRC Retail Sales Monitor: Monday, 23:01. The British Retail Consortium’s Retail Sales Monitor showed a solid gain of 4.7% in August. We will now receive the numbers for September. The report precedes the official retail sales report. Employment Report: Tuesday, 6:00. Unemployment rolls rose by 73.7 thousand in August, lower than the estimate of 99.5 thousand. Will we see an improvement in the September data? Wage growth posted a third straight decline in July, with a reading of -1.0%. The forecast for August stands at -0.6%. The unemployment rate, which rose to 4.1% in July, is expected to climb to 4.3% in September. BOE Credit Conditions Survey: Thursday, 8:30. The Bank of England’s quarterly report details lending conditions and investors will be interested to know the impact of Covid-19 on credit levels. The survey provides projections for the next three months. CB Leading Index: Thursday, 13:30. The index, which is based on 7 economic indicators, declined by 0.3% in July. Will we see an improvement in the upcoming reading?

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.3249, an important monthly line.

1.3113 (mentioned last week) is next.

1.3006 is the first support level.

1.2914 has some breathing room in support after GBP/USD moved higher last week.

1.2811 is next.

1.2689 is the final support line for now.

I am bearish on GBP/USD

The pound has looked strong against the US dollar, but the UK economy is grappling with Covid-19 as well as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. This could weigh on the British pound, whose recent strength is more a testament to US dollar weakness.

