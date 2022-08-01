Robotics.Online Can Multiply Your Money Over Time With Up To 465% APY

For good reason, Robotics.Online has been gaining the attention of investors and influencers from the crypto industry alike.

Our work has brought us to the attention of some major names out there, which shows us that it is not only being noticed, but also appreciated. Furthermore, we are happy to share what the crypto influencers are sharing about us with their own communities and followers, such as Forexcrunch.com

Earn passive income with Robotics.Online

For several years now, since the DeFi sector emerged in the digital currency industry, investors from all over the world started looking into different methods of investing their money.

The goal was to secure passive income under the best possible circumstances, and DeFi was able to provide that.

The benefit of investing in this way is that investors do not have to wait for months, if not years for their investment to pay off — they can start receiving passive income in a matter of days.

With the crypto industry setting up a new standard for investors and investment companies, Robotics.Online emerged to offer the same conditions in the traditional finance industry, thus starting a new age of short-term investments.

Robotics.Online grants you as much as $300 to get started

Robotics.Online is an investment company that helps its customers make quick and easy short-term investments. Furthermore, it grants them up to $300 for free to help them get started.

The company recommends investing in loans in order to start earning passive income, and offers the ability to connect investors to thousands of opportunities around the globe — all on its own marketplace.

According to Robotics.Online, the investors get to earn up to 465% APY, which is particularly impressive since all investments have a term of only 12 working days.

The platform allows users to start investing in one of its investment plans with as little as $50. Plus, there are no deposit fees, nor fees for keeping money in an account, and as soon as the company makes money, the investor does too.

Experts seek out opportunities for diversified portfolios

Robotics.Online employs experts to seek out the best opportunities, while it also diversifies its portfolios into different areas of the future-oriented economy.

However, the reason why Robotics.Online has attracted the eye of the crypto industry is the fact that it is also investing into future-oriented areas of this time, meaning cryptos and ICOs.

To find out more about how Robotics.Online works and watch an explainer presentation, visit their official website.

Gary McFarlane Gary McFarlane Gary was the production editor for 15 years at highly regarded UK investment magazine Money Observer. He covered subjects as diverse as social trading and fixed income exchange traded funds. Gary initiated coverage of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at Money Observer and for three years to July 2020 was the cryptocurrency analyst at the UKâ€™s No. 2 investment platform Interactive Investor. In that role he provided expert commentary to a diverse number of newspapers, and other media outlets, including the Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and the Sun. Gary has also written widely on cryptocurrencies for various industry publications, such as Coin Desk and The FinTech Times, City AM, Ethereum World News, and InsideBitcoins. Gary is the winner of Cryptocurrency Writer of the Year in the 2018 ADVFN International Awards. View All Post By Gary McFarlane