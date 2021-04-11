USD/CAD Forecast April 12-16 – Fed remains dovish, Canadian job creation sparkles

Canada’s Ivey PMI sparkled in March, rising from 60.0 to 72.9 and blowing past the forecast of 62.0. This points to strong growth. Job creation soared in March, with gains of 303.1 thousand, crushing the estimate of 101.5 thousand. The unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, down from 8.2% beforehand.

In the US, JOLTS Job Openings rose to 7.37 million, up from 6.92 million and well above the forecast of 6.91 million. However, unemployment claims climbed unexpectedly, from 719 thousand to 744 thousand, well above the estimate of 682 thousand.

The Federal minutes indicated that the central bank remains concerned about the strength of the US economy and will continue its QE program in order to support economic growth.

