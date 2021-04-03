USD/CAD Forecast April 5-9 – Canadian job numbers eyed

Canada’s GDP accelerated to 0.7% in January, up from 0.1% and above the estimate of 0.5%. The Raw Materials Price Index remains high, improving from 5.7% to 6.6%.

In the US, Conference Board Consumer Confidence soared to 109.7 in March, up from a revised reading of 90.4. It was the sharpest one-month gain in almost 18 years.