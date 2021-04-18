USD/CAD Forecast April 19-23 – Will Bank of Canada taper QE?

The quarterly BoC Business Outlook Survey indicated that business sentiment continues to improve. Firms reported less uncertainty related to the COVID‑19 pandemic and strengthening demand from weak levels. Still, the recovery remains uneven. Manufacturing Sales took a downturn in February, posting a decline of 1.6%. The ADP Employment report surged, with 634.8 thousand new jobs in March.

In the US, CPI rose in March, but the reaction of the US dollar was muted. Headline CPI climbed from 0.4% to 0.6% and Core CPI improved to 0.3%, up from 0.1%. Retail sales soared in March – headline retail sales came in at 9.8% and the core reading rose 8.4%, well above the forecast.

.