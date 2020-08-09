USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 10-14 – Greenback recovers after solid nonfarm payrolls

USD/CAD dipped lower but recovered late in the week, as the pair showed little change for a second straight week. There is only one release in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

Canada’s manufacturing sector continues to show improvement, as Manufacturing PMI punched into expansion territory, with a reading of 52.9 in July. Back in April, the PMI dropped to a miserable 33.0. Canada posted some strong data at the end of the week, but the Canadian dollar still lost ground. The economy created an impressive 418.5 thousand, beating the estimate of 395.0 thousand. The unemployment rate fell to 10.9%, down from 12.3% beforehand.

There was good news from the US manufacturing sector as well, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 54.2 in June, up from 53.6 beforehand. A reading above the 50-level points to expansion. US employment data was stronger than expected. Nonfarm payrolls slowed to 1.76 million, down from 4.8 million beforehand. Still, this beat the forecast of 1.53 million. Wage growth beat the estimate of -0.5% with a gain of 0.2%, after two straight declines. As well the unemployment rate fell from11.1% to 10.2%, beating the estimate of 10.5%.