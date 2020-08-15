USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 17-21 -Canadian dollar climbs, consumer data next

The Canadian dollar strengthened last week, as USD/CAD dropped close to 1 percent. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

Canada only released tier-2 data last week, but the numbers were nonetheless encouraging. Housing Starts climbed to 246 thousand in July, up from 212 thousand beforehand. This marked the highest reading since June 2019. The week wrapped up with Manufacturing Sales, which jumped 20.7% in June, up from 10.7% a month earlier.

In the US, consumer inflation was unchanged at 0.6% in July. The core reading improved to 0.6%, up from 0.2% beforehand. There was good news on the employment front, as unemployment claims fell to 963 thousand, down from 1.186 million. This marked the first time that new claims have fallen below the 1-million mark since mid-March, before the spread of Covid-19. Retail sales reports were mixed. The core reading came in at 1.9%, above the estimate of 1.3%. However, the headline read posted a gain of 1.2%, shy of the estimate of 2.0%.