USD/CAD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Canadian dollar gains ground

USD/CAD posted moderate losses last week and dropped below the 1.27 level. There are four events in the upcoming week, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

There were no tier-1 events in Canada last week. In the US, inflation numbers were a bit lower than expected, and the US dollar’s response was muted. Headline inflation dipped from 0.4% to 0.3%, while Core CPI fell from 0.2% to 0.0%. Unemployment claims rose for the first time in four weeks, rising from 779 thousand to 793 thousand. The week wrapped up on a down note, as UoM Consumer Sentiment for January dropped from 79.2 to 76.2 points. It was the lowest level since July 2020.

USD/CAD daily graph with resistance and support lines on it. Click to enlarge: