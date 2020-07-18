USD/CAD Forecast July 20-24 – Retail sales, CPI could wake up sleepy loonie

USD/CAD showed little movement for a second successive week. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including the Bank of Canada rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

Canada’s manufacturing sales increased 10.7% in May, after a record 28.5% drop beforehand. As expected, the Bank of Canada maintained monetary policy. The bank held its main lending rate at 0.25%, where it has been pegged since March. The Canadian dollar received a boost on after the bank said that it expects “a sharp rebound in economic activity”. At the same time, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said that the bank would not raise interest rates until inflation rose to the bank’s target of 2 percent, On the employment front, ADP nonfarm payrolls showed a gain of 1.042 million jobs from May to June. This follows the official Employment Change release, which showed that the economy created 953 thousand jobs.

In the US, industrial production jumped 5.4% in June, its largest monthly gain since 1959. Retail sales rose by 7.5%, while the core reading climbed by 7.3%. Both indicators beat the forecast of 5.0%. New unemployment claims dipped slightly to 1.3 million, but the total number of claims is above 32 million, as the employment situation remains grim. Finally, consumer confidence became more pessimistic, as UoM Consumer Sentiment fell to 73.2 in July, down from 78.9 beforehand.