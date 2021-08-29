USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Confluence at 1.26 to Catch Bids Before NFP

USD/CAD price falls and closes the week in red after Powell’s speech. US economic data is better than that of Canadian data. Yet, the pair falls. Recovery in crude oil prices is also weighing on the pair. The daily chart trendline is decisive for the pair to find a breakout or reversal. The weekly forecast for the USD/CAD pair is bearish as the US dollar is on the backfoot after Powell’s speech. The pair may find directional bias on Friday at the release of the US NFP report. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- In a turnaround from last week’s new annual highs, the USD/CAD pair fell below critical support levels. However, based on fundamental as well as technical factors that have led to the recent pullback in the pair from the highs marked in August, the USD/CAD remains capped at trendline support for the time being. Although the US economic data has been more optimistic than Canadian data in recent months, the slightly more restrictive tone in the July FOMC minutes that supported the strengthening of the US dollar has faded. As the dollar lost its gains, the Canadian dollar, which benefited from the rise in crude oil prices, gained momentum, triggering the USD/CAD pair to fall as bears pushed prices back to the lows near 1.2600. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Key data from Canada during Aug 30 – Sep 03 The economic calendar is light next week. The monthly GDP figures of Canada may provide some stimulus to the market. The rest of the events are low impact. –Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide- Key data from the US during August 30 – September 03 The most important event next week in US NFP which is expected to decline to 750k as expected to 943k jobs created in July. The ADP nonfarm employment numbers are expected to rise to 650k against 330k reading of July. ISM PMIs for manufacturing and services are also expected next week that may provide some impetus to the market. USD/CAD weekly technical analysis: Trendline to act decisively USD/CAD weekly forecast – daily chart The USD/CAD pair fell sharply on Friday. However, the price paused the bear run near the 20-day SMA. At the same spot, we can see 200-day SMA and support of ascending trendline. The trendline support could be decisive. We may see a reversal from here or a breakout. However, the chances of the breakout are lesser than the reversal because the Greenback strength can come back even as a correction instead of a bullish reversal. Another reason is a confluence of support that may pause the bears here. On the upside, 1.2700 can be the target for bulls while 1.2550 is the aim for bears. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Canadian Dollar Forecast share Read Next DogeCoin Price Back In Retreat: Time To Buy DOGE Before The Jump? Gerald Fenech 5 hours USD/CAD price falls and closes the week in red after Powell's speech. US economic data is better than that of Canadian data. Yet, the pair falls. Recovery in crude oil prices is also weighing on the pair. The daily chart trendline is decisive for the pair to find a breakout or reversal. The weekly forecast for the USD/CAD pair is bearish as the US dollar is on the backfoot after Powell's speech. The pair may find directional bias on Friday at the release of the US NFP report. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits