USD/JPY Forecast Dec. 7-11 – Calm waters for the yen

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s numbers were mixed last week. Industrial Production registered a strong gain of 3.8%, above expectations. Retail sales rebounded with a sharp gain of 6.4%, ending a nasty streak of seven successive declines. However, Capital Spending plunged 10.6%, following a decline 11.3% beforehand.

The US manufacturing sector continued to grow, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 57.9, although this was weaker than the previous release of 59.3 points. The ISM Services PMI fell to 55.9, down from 56.6 points. Still, this was a sixth straight month of expansion. In testimony on Capitol Hill, Federal Reserve Chair Powell reiterated his message for further fiscal stimulus support from the federal government. Nonfarm payrolls dropped to 245 thousand, down sharply from 638 thousand. This missed the estimate of 480 thousand. Wage growth surprised with a gain of 0.3%, above the estimate of 0.1%.