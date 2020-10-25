USD/JPY Forecast Oct. 26-30 – Yen breaks below 105 as dollar dips

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s inflation remains at low levels, indicative of weak economic activity. In August, National Core CPI dipped to -0.3%, up from -0.4%. The index has failed to post a gain since February.

In the US, jobless claims sparkled, falling to 787 thousand, down from 898 thousand beforehand. This was the lowest level since March, prior to the spread of Covid-19, which sent unemployment levels skyrocketing. Manufacturing PMI came in at 53.3, just shy of the estimate of 55.5 points. The Services PMI improved to 56.0, beating the estimate of 54.7 points. Both readings indicate expansion, above the 50-level which separates contraction from expansion.