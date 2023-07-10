AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dips on Weak Chinese Inflation

The US reported the smallest increase in job gains in two-and-a-half years. Investors expect a 5% annual increase in core US inflation for June. China’s factory-gate prices experienced the sharpest decline in seven-and-a-half years in June. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. On Monday, the dollar rebounded from its initial decline. Consequently, it recovered from an immediate reaction to data indicating the smallest increase in US job gains in two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, disappointing inflation figures in China put pressure on the Australian dollar. -If you are interested in Islamic forex brokers, check our detailed guide- Notably, the US employment report revealed that nonfarm payrolls only increased by 209,000 in June. This figure fell short of market expectations for the first time in 15 months. However, a closer look at the employment report indicated ongoing robust wage growth, indicating a tight labor market. The focus now shifts to US inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday, with expectations of a 5% annual increase in core CPI for June. Elsewhere, data released on Monday revealed that China’s factory-gate prices experienced the sharpest decline in seven-and-a-half years in June. Meanwhile, consumer inflation reached its lowest point since 2021. This fueled hopes for additional support measures from Chinese authorities. China’s post-pandemic recovery, which initially showed strong progress in the first quarter, has now experienced a slowdown. The weak data negatively impacted the Australian and New Zealand dollars, often used as proxies for the Chinese yuan. OCBC currency strategist Christopher Wong stated, “The softer CPI is still reflecting weak domestic demand while PPI deflation underscores the strains on factories.” Therefore, there is a need for stimulus support in China. AUD/USD key events today Today will be a quiet session for AUD/USD as no key economic report will come from Australia or the US. Therefore, investors will likely keep digesting the US jobs report. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical forecast: Bears set sights on range support as the price consolidates. AUD/USD 4-hour chart AUD/USD has fallen below the 30-SMA after a recent surge to the 0.6700 resistance level. The market has no clear direction as the price oscillates between the 0.6600 support and the 0.6700 resistance. -If you are interested in brokers with Nasdaq, check our detailed guide- At the moment, bears are in the lead as the price trades below the SMA while the RSI has gone slightly below 50. Therefore, the price will soon retest the range support at 0.6600. A break below this level would finally give direction to this market. Otherwise, it will bounce higher and continue oscillating. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.