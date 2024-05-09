Home AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Stabilizes on Firm Chinese Data
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Stabilizes on Firm Chinese Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US inflation has stalled above the central bank’s target.
  • Investors are waiting to see if US inflation will surprise again.
  • China’s exports and imports improved in April as domestic and overseas demand improved.

The AUD/USD outlook is relatively flat as the dollar gains ahead of the US inflation report, while the Aussie stands firm thanks to encouraging data from China. The greenback is gaining momentum as markets gear up for next week’s inflation figures, which could change the outlook for Fed rate cuts.

Are you interested in learning more about copy trading platforms? Check our detailed guide-

In recent months, the US has released hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, leading to the conclusion that inflation has stalled above the central bank’s target. As a result, policymakers have lost confidence in the progress to lower inflation, leading to confusion about the timing of rate cuts. However, the last jobs report increased expectations that the Fed might start cutting interest rates in September.

Next week, investors will wait to see if inflation will surprise again. A positive surprise could revive the view that the Fed might cut only once or not at all in 2024. Such an outcome would be bullish for the dollar. However, if the recent weakness in the labor market reflects in the inflation report, the chances of a cut in September will increase.

Meanwhile, data from China on Thursday showed the economy was improving. Consequently, the Yuan and the Australian dollar gained. As domestic and overseas demand increased, China’s exports and imports improved in April. Clearly, recent policy support measures have improved economic activity in the fragile economy. Notably, exports expanded by 1.5% on an annual basis in April. Similarly, imports for April expanded by 8.4%, which was well above forecasts for an increase of 4.8%. 

AUD/USD key events today

  • US initial jobless claims
  • US 30-y Bond auction
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Bullish bias holds despite a break below the 30-SMA

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is trading in a tight range near the 0.6575 key level. Moreover, it trades below the 30-SMA with the RSI slightly below 50, indicating a bearish sentiment. 

Are you interested in learning more about scalping forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, the larger bullish trend remains intact because the price still trades above the support trendline. If it fails to break below this trendline, it will reverse and target the 0.6650 level. On the other hand, if it breaks below the trendline, it would confirm a new bearish bias. This would allow the price to reach the 0.6475 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024