Home AUD/USD Outlook: Volatility Surges Amid Israel-Iran Tension
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Volatility Surges Amid Israel-Iran Tension

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Investors dumped risk assets on Friday amid fears of an escalation in the Middle East war.
  • In March, Australians lost 6,600 jobs.
  • Markets are placing a 65% chance on the first RBA rate cut in December.

The AUD/USD outlook takes a bearish turn as the risk-sensitive Aussie fluctuates following unsettling reports of Israel’s attack on Iran. Moreover, the currency grapples with the fallout from a lackluster jobs report.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Investors dumped risk assets on Friday amid fears of an escalation in the Middle East war. Notably, there were reports that Israel had retaliated after Iran’s recent attack. As a result, investors were worried that the war might worsen. This sent them to more traditional safe-haven currencies like the yen and the Swiss franc. Meanwhile, risk-sensitive currencies like the Aussie and the Kiwi suffered. Although the move was sharp, it reversed soon after, as Iran denied reports of the attack. 

At the same time, investors were reeling from poor employment reports from Australia. In March, Australians lost 6,600 jobs, a sharp reversal from February’s blockbuster figure. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%. Such a miss in employment should have pushed up rate cut expectations. 

However, a Reserve Bank of Australia cut remains far off. The easing in the labor market is a relief for the central bank, but it is slow. Therefore, markets are placing a 65% chance on the first rate cut in December. 

This outlook keeps the RBA behind the Fed as markets expect the first US cut in September. Nevertheless, monetary policy outlooks keep changing with incoming data.

AUD/USD key events today

Traders will focus on developments in the Middle East war, as no key reports come from Australia or the US.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Large wick signals rejection below 0.6400

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is on a downtrend, with the price trading below the 30-SMA and the RSI almost oversold. However, the decline has paused at the 0.6400 critical support level. Bears tried to break below this level but failed when the price reversed to make a big wick. This is a sign that bulls have rejected the move lower. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, given the bearish bias, the price might make another attempt to break below. If it fails, it might pull back to retest the 30-SMA resistance before targeting the 0.6350 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024