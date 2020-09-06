AUD/USD Forecast September 7-11 – Consumer and business confidence data in focus

It was another busy week for AUD/USD, which sustained losses of over 1 percent. This marked the pair’s worst week since June. The upcoming week has five events, including business and consumer sentiment. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

It was an unusually busy week in Australia. The Melbourne Institute inflation gauge slowed to 0.1%, down from 0.9%. Company earnings were much stronger than expected, with a gain of 15.0%. The estimate stood at -6.0%. Australia’s current account surplus jumped to A$17.7 billion, up sharply from A$8.4 billion. As expected, the RBA held rates at 0.25%, where they have been pegged since March. The economy contracted by some 7.0% in Q2, marking the worst quarter on record, as the coronavirus hampered business activity. With GDP falling for a second straight quarter, the country is officially in a recession. Still, retail sales was solid in July with a gain of 3.2%, down a bit from 3.3%.

In the US, Manufacturing PMI improved to 56.0, up from 54.2. The Services PMI also pointed to expansion, but slowed to 56.9, down from 58.1 beforehand. Unemployment claims dropped below the 1-million mark with a reading of 886 thousand. Nonfarm payrolls slowed to 1.371 million, but was very close to the estimate of 1.374 million. The unemployment rate fell sharply to 8.4%, down from 10.2%. This marked the first single-digit reading since April, prior to the Corvid-19 pandemic. There was more good news from wage growth, which rose from 02% to 0.4%.

AIG Services Index: Monday, 22:30. The index improved to 44.0 in July, up from 31.5. Still, the indicator has been stuck below the 50-level, which points to contraction, since November 2019. Will we see another improvement in August? ANZ Job Advertisements: Monday, 1:30. The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group employment indicator enjoyed a strong month in July, with a gain of 16.7%. Will we see another gain in the August data? NAB Business Confidence: Tuesday, 1:30. The National Australia Bank index disappointed in July, falling from 1 to -14, as business confidence sagged badly. The index has managed only one gain in the past eight months. We now await the upcoming release. Westpac Consumer Sentiment: Wednesday, 00:30. Consumer sentiment has also fallen, with a reading of -9.5% in August, after a read of -6.1% a month earlier. Will the September release bring better news? MI Inflation Expectations: Thursday, 1:00. The Melbourne Institute inflation report is useful for tracking inflation, as inflation expectations often translate into actual inflation. The index has been steady in recent months and inched higher to 3.3%, up from 3.2%. We now await the August data. . AUD/USD Technical Analysis