AUD/USD Outlook: Economists Point to 25bps RBA Rate Hike

The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely lift its interest rate by 25 basis points.

The latest monthly consumer price index revealed a slowdown in Australia’s inflation to 5.6%.

Data revealed an unexpected decline in new claims for unemployment benefits in the US.

Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bullish. On Tuesday, the RBA will likely raise its interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.35% to control persistent high inflation. However, economists in a Reuters poll indicated that the decision to raise or hold the rate was closely contested.

–Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Although the latest monthly consumer price index revealed a slowdown in inflation to 5.6% in May from 6.8% in April, it still exceeded the RBA’s target range of 2-3%. This suggests that further tightening might be necessary. However, the RBA’s previous pause in April, followed by rate hikes in May and June, has divided opinions among economists regarding the next move.

Adelaide Timbrell, a senior economist at ANZ, commented that the strong employment growth and ongoing inflationary pressures make a hike more probable. Among major local banks, ANZ, NAB, and Westpac anticipate a rate hike on Tuesday, while CBA predicts no change.

Elsewhere, the US dollar remains strong. The dollar will likely reverse two quarters of losses against six major peers. This is due to betting on the US Federal Reserve’s continued efforts to raise interest rates.

Moreover, data revealed an unexpected decline in new claims for unemployment benefits in the US last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department raised its first-quarter gross domestic product estimate on the same day.

AUD/USD key events today

Traders will receive the core PCE price index, an important inflation measure used by the Federal Reserve. Analysts expect a drop in this measure, further showing easing US inflation.

AUD/USD technical outlook: Price consolidates as 30-SMA resistance catches up.

On the 4-hour chart, the price mostly moves sideways after pausing at the 0.6550 support level. The major trend is bearish as the price trades below the 30-SMA. Furthermore, there is strong bearish momentum because the RSI trades below 50.

–Are you interested in learning more about social trading platforms? Check our detailed guide-

This pause in the downtrend could be a resting place for bears as the 30-SMA resistance catches up. Therefore, bears might soon return when the price encounters the 30-SMA resistance. They will likely break below the 0.6550 support and make lower lows.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal