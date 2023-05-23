AUD/USD Price Analysis: US Debt and Fed Weigh on Aussie

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not reach an agreement on Monday. There are just ten days remaining before a potential default. Fed policymakers believe the Fed should do more to tame inflation. Today’s AUD/USD price analysis is bearish as the dollar strengthened on uncertainty regarding the US debt ceiling and hawkish Fed remarks. On Tuesday, the markets exercised caution as the latest US debt ceiling discussions presented mixed prospects for optimists and pessimists. –Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not reach an agreement on Monday regarding raising the US government’s debt ceiling. With just ten days remaining before a potential default, both sides emphasized the importance of avoiding such an outcome through a bipartisan deal. They stated their intention to continue negotiations. Consequently, investors adopted a cautious stance, refraining from making significant bets in either direction. On Monday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari expressed that he was undecided on whether to vote for another interest rate hike or to pause at the upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested that additional rate increases of 50 basis points might be necessary. “Inflation poses a risk as it may not easily revert to a lower level,” stated Bullard during his address to the American Gas Association. He emphasized the need to address this issue promptly, particularly given the current strength of the labor market. He said the Fed needed to avoid a recurrence of the inflationary challenges witnessed in the 1970s. These comments prompted traders to revise their expectations for US rate cuts, pushing them from July to November or December. As a result, ten-year and two-year US yields reached their highest levels since March. AUD/USD key events today Investors are awaiting several US economic releases, including the building permits, services PMI and new home sales reports. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical price analysis: Bears eye 0.6576 support AUD/USD technical price chart The technical bias for AUD/USD is bearish, as the price trades under the 30-SMA with the RSI below 50. It had been consolidating near the 0.6650 key level but is now pushing lower. Bulls had attempted to break above the SMA but failed. –Are you interested to learn more about forex trading apps? Check our detailed guide- This allowed bears to take back control, and they might soon retest the 0.6576 support level. This would be a continuation of the downtrend and would further strengthen the bearish bias. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.