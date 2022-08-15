AUD/USD Price Eying Deeper Retracement as USD Bulls Reemerge

The AUD/USD pair could extend its sell-off after a minor rebound or distribution. The price action signaled exhausted buyers. The median line (ml) could attract the price. The AUD/USD price was trading at 0.7026 at the time of writing. It seems to be under strong selling pressure in the short term. DXY’s strong rebound boosted the greenback, which took the lead versus most of the major currencies. -Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide- As you already know, the Dollar Index was in a corrective phase but the price action signaled that the sell-off could be over and the index could develop a new leg higher. Still, after its strong rally, the DXY could come back to retest the near-term downside obstacles before really printing a broader swing higher. Fundamentally, the US data came in mixed in the last week. Today, the Chinese economic data had a significant impact on this market. As you already know, Australia and China are economic partners. The Chinese Retail Sales rose by only 2.7% less versus 5.0% expected, Fixed Asset Investment surged by 5.7% compared to 6.3% estimated, Industrial Production registered a 3.8% growth compared to 4.5% growth forecasted, while the Unemployment Rate came in at 5.4% versus 5.5% expected. On the other hand, the US Empire State Manufacturing Index is expected at 5.1 points versus 11.1 in the previous reporting period. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD price technical analysis: Strong bearish dominance Technically, the AUD/USD pair failed to make a new higher high signaling exhausted buyers. Now, it has dropped below 0.7062 and 0.7047 downside obstacles indicating more declines. Still, after its amazing sell-off, the price could come back to test the broken support before resuming its downside. -Are you looking for forex robots? Check our detailed guide- The 0.7022 is seen as a downside obstacle as well. A new lower low may activate a potential drop towards the descending pitchfork’s median line (ml) which is seen as a downside target. After testing the upper median line (UML), the price could be attracted by the median line (ml). A minor rebound could bring new selling opportunities. Failing to reach the uptrend channel’s upper boundary revealed that the leg higher could be over and that the sellers could take the lead. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.