Home GBP/USD Price Stalls as Buyers Fear US Prelim GDP Data
Majors

GBP/USD Price Stalls as Buyers Fear US Prelim GDP Data

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The GBP/USD pair maintains a bullish bias as long as it stays above the median line.
  • It could only test and retest the support levels before turning to the upside.
  • The US economic data should move the rate.

The GBP/USD price posted a fresh top on Wednesday at 1.2733. However, the pair couldn’t sustain the gains, falling to 1.2682 at the time of writing.

The Dollar Index turned to the upside after its strong drop. A meaningful recovery in the greenback may weigh down the sterling.

Are you interested to learn more about scalping brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The currency pair reached new highs after some dovish remarks from the FOMC members in the last session. The USD ignored the US CB Consumer Confidence, which came in at 102.0 points versus the expected 101.0 points, compared to the revised 99.1 points in the previous reporting period.

Today, the United Kingdom M4 Money Supply and Mortgage Approvals came in better than expected, while Net Lending to Individuals matched expectations.

Later, the US data should drive the price. The Prelim GDP is expected to report a 5.0% growth compared to the 4.9% growth in the previous reporting period. The Prelim GDP Price Index may announce a 3.5% growth, while the Goods Trade Balance could increase from -86.8B to -86.4 B. Also, the BoE Gov Bailey Speaks could have an impact.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD Price Technical Analysis: Corrective Downside

GBP/USD price
GBP/USD 1-hour chart

Technically, the GBP/USD price found resistance at the weekly R2 of 1.2720, turning to the downside. It could approach the weekly R1 (1.2660), a static support. The median line (ml) represents a dynamic support.

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

The trend is still bullish as the price is still above the key level. The GBP/USD pair could come back down, trying to accumulate more bullish energy before developing a new bullish momentum. Only dropping and stabilizing below the median line (ml) may result in a significant drop.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023