USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Hits 3-Month Low on Dovish Fed

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Fed’s Waller suggested the possibility of a rate cut in the coming months.
  • The dollar dropped over 0.5% to 146.675 yen, marking its weakest point in over two months.
  • A key measure of Japan’s inflation trend accelerated to 2.2% in October.

The USD/JPY forecast showed a bearish bias entering midweek as the dollar fell to its lowest point over three months. Notably, the decline came after Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a historically hawkish and influential figure at the central bank, suggested on Tuesday the possibility of a rate cut in the coming months. Consequently, this fueled market expectations that US interest rates have peaked. As a result, the dollar dropped over 0.5% to 146.675 yen, marking its weakest point in over two months. 

Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, noted Waller’s shift from a relatively hawkish stance to a more dovish one. Moreover, the change signaled a potential consensus among board members that rates may have peaked. Therefore, rate cuts could start next year. 

Notably, current market pricing indicates a 40% chance of the Fed starting monetary policy easing as early as next March. It is up from roughly 22% the previous day.

Elsewhere, data on Tuesday revealed a key measure of Japan’s inflation trend accelerating to 2.2% in October, a new record high. It signals broadening price pressure and strengthens the case for the central bank to reduce its monetary stimulus. At the upcoming policy-setting meeting on Dec. 18-19, policymakers will consider this data, among other factors.

Notably, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) remains a global dovish outlier, maintaining an ultra-loose policy. Meanwhile, other major central banks have aggressively raised interest rates to combat inflation.

USD/JPY key events today

  • US GDP for Q3
USD/JPY technical forecast: Price in freefall following resistance setback

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has collapsed after failing to break above the 149.75 resistance level. Initially, the bulls tried taking control by pushing the price above the 30-SMA. However, bears were waiting to resume the downtrend at the 149.75 level.

The bearish bias is strong, with the price far below the 30-SMA and the RSI in the oversold region. Moreover, the price broke below the 147.51 level to make a lower low. Consequently, the downtrend will likely continue, with bears targeting the next support level at 146.50.

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

