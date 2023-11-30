Home EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers on Robust US GDP Growth
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers on Robust US GDP Growth

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US gross domestic product expanded at a 5.2% annualized rate in the last quarter.
  • There is an increased likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March.
  • German inflation data indicated a slowdown to 2.3% in November.

Today’s EUR/USD forecast presents a bearish outlook as the dollar stages a comeback from its three-month lows. This reversal comes on the heels of higher-than-expected growth in the US economy in the third quarter. 

Are you interested to learn more about scalping brokers? Check our detailed guide-

US gross domestic product expanded at a 5.2% annualized rate in the last quarter, exceeding the initially reported 4.9%. Moreover, this marked the fastest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2021. Economists had anticipated a growth revision to 5.0%.

Following the GDP data, futures showed an increased likelihood of a rate cut starting in March. There is an almost 50% chance of easing, compared to nearly 35% late on Tuesday.

The dollar gained against the euro. However, it is set to record its most significant monthly decline since November 2022. This is due to increasing expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the first half of 2024.

Markets eagerly anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s response to comments made by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday. Notably, Waller hinted at a possible rate cut in the coming months. Consequently, there was a slide in US bond yields and the dollar.

Meanwhile, the euro declined against the dollar after German inflation data on Wednesday indicated a slowdown to 2.3% year-on-year in November from 3% in October. Similarly, inflation in Spain experienced a sharp deceleration.

EUR/USD key events today

  • Eurozone CPI
  • US core PCE price index
  • US pending home sales
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Resistance at 1.1000 prompts pullback

EUR/USD outlook forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The EUR/USD price turned south, breaking the key support of 1.0950. The pair has closed below the 20-period and 50-period SMAs. The next stop for the sellers lies at 1.0860, which was the previous rejection zone and the 100-period SMA. 

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

Alternatively, if the price retraces back above the today’s top, we will assume the resumption of a downtrend after a corrective downside move. However, the probability of the downside seems higher. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023