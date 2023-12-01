Home EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Struggling After Overnight Losses
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Struggling After Overnight Losses

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Data revealed moderate growth in US consumer spending for October.
  • Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday.
  • Data revealed that Eurozone inflation experienced a more significant-than-expected decline.

The EUR/USD price analysis unfolds as the dollar dips, allowing the euro to climb slightly after absorbing substantial overnight losses. Traders evaluated data revealing a drop in Eurozone inflation. Consequently, they are buzzing with expectations that interest rates may have reached their end.

Are you interested to learn more about scalping brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, the dollar index had its weakest monthly performance in a year in November despite a 0.6% overnight surge. Thursday’s data revealed moderate growth in US consumer spending for October and the smallest annual increase in inflation in over 2-1/2 years.

The eagerly anticipated PCE price index rose 3% in October compared to the previous year. It slowed from a three-month streak of 3.4% values. The value is still above the Fed’s 2% target. However, it is a new low that could please the Fed and reduce pressure for additional hikes.

Investors will now shift their focus to comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday. Traders will scrutinize every word for insights into the rate outlook. Carol Kong, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, anticipates Powell will reaffirm the possibility of further tightening. Moreover, he will likely temper expectations of rate cuts.

In Europe, Thursday’s data revealed that Eurozone inflation experienced a more significant-than-expected decline for the third consecutive month in November. As a result, there are expectations of early spring rate cuts. The data resulted in a 0.7% decline in the euro on Thursday.

EUR/USD key events today

  • The US ISM manufacturing PMI
  • A speech from Fed Chair Powell
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Bears take over after bearish RSI divergence

EUR/USD technical price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The bearish RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart played out, leading to a shift in sentiment for EUR/USD. The bulls were no longer strong enough to continue the uptrend. As a result, bears emerged with bigger candles, showing strong momentum. It was clear the trend had reversed when the price broke below the support trendline and the 30-SMA. 

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

At the same time, the RSI fell below 50, confirming that bears were stronger than bulls. Currently, the price is heading for the next support level at 1.0851. The final step for bears to confirm a downtrend will be a series of lower lows and highs.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023