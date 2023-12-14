Home Gold Price Rallies Above $2,000 After Dovish FOMC
Commodities

Gold Price Rallies Above $2,000 After Dovish FOMC

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • XAU/USD is strongly bullish as the DXY crashed after the FOMC.
  • Taking out the resistance levels may announce further growth towards the median line.
  • The BOE and ECB should bring high volatility today.

The gold price turned upside after pausing at yesterday’s low of $1,973. The precious metal has climbed as high as $2,040 today.

Now, it has retreated a little and is trading at 2,035 at the time of writing. XAU/USD edged higher as the USD depreciated versus its rivals after the FOMC.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The US dollar plummeted after the Federal Funds Rate, FOMC Statement, and FOMC Economic Projections were published. However, the FOMC Press Conference was decisive, punishing the greenback. The FED announced a potential 75 bps cut in 2024.

Today, the fundamentals should move the rate again. As expected, the SNB left the monetary policy unchanged. The SNB Policy Rate remained at 1.75%.

Later, the Bank of England is expected to keep the Official Bank Rate at 5.25%, but the Monetary Policy Summary and MPC Official Bank Rate Votes could have an impact.

In addition, the ECB should maintain the monetary policy. Only the ECB Press Conference could change the sentiment.

Also, don’t forget that the US will release the retail sales data. The Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales indicators could announce a 0.1% drop, while Unemployment Claims could be reported at 219K in the last week.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: 2,041 Static Resistance

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

Technically, the XAU/USD rallied after breaking the Falling Wedge pattern. The price action revealed exhausted sellers.

Now, it was almost at the former high of $2,041. This stands as a static resistance. It remains to see how it reacts around it, as false breakouts may result in a new sell-off in the short term.

Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The weekly pivot point of $2,049 also represents an important upside obstacle. I’ve drawn an ascending pitchfork where the median line (ml) is seen as a major target if the rate continues to grow. The XAU/USD validates more gains by taking out the immediate resistance levels.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023