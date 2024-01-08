Home Gold Price Under Pressure as Market Awaits US CPI Data
Commodities

Gold Price Under Pressure as Market Awaits US CPI Data

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • A new lower low activates more declines.
  • The US inflation data should shake the price.
  • False breakdowns may bring a new rally.

The gold price is trading in the green at $2,026 at the time of writing. Still, the downside pressure remains high in the short term despite Friday’s rally.

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Surprisingly or not, the XAU/USD jumped higher in the last trading session even though the US reported positive data. However, the yellow metal edged higher only because the US dollar was overbought after its strong swing higher. Now, the greenback has turned to the upside again, so gold erased the latest gains.

The Non-Farm Employment Change, Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Claims, and Factory Orders came in better than expected.

Gold price seems to be under pressure in the short term after Switzerland’s inflation data was released today. The Consumer Price Index reported a 0.0% growth compared to the 0.1% drop estimated after the 0.2% drop in the previous reporting period, while Retail Sales rose by 0.7%, beating the 0.0% growth forecasted.

The week’s most important event is the publication of US inflation data. The CPI m/m may report a 0.2% growth versus the 0.1% growth in the previous reporting period, while CPI y/y is expected at 3.2%. Higher inflation in December compared to November could boost the USD.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Strong Downside Pressure

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

Technically, the gold price dropped again after registering a false breakout through the 23.6% ($2,061). Now, it has dropped below the 50% (2,030) retracement level and challenges the $2,027 static support.

Are you interested in learning more about forex signals telegram groups? Check our detailed guide-

The metal is trading in the demand zone. So, only making a new lower low could trigger more declines. False breakdowns and coming back above 61.8% may result in a new bounce back.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024