Home USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Gains as Market Brace for US Inflation
Majors

USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Gains as Market Brace for US Inflation

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • A rebound in US Treasury yields supported a rally in the dollar.
  • Data revealed stronger-than-expected US employment and wage growth in December.
  • Canada’s economy added only 100 jobs in December.

The USD/CAD forecast points northward as investor sentiment tilts towards caution, with all eyes on a pivotal US inflation report scheduled later in the week. Moreover, traders adjusted their expectations for the number and size of Fed cuts this year. Consequently, there was a rebound in US Treasury yields, which gave more support to the dollar. 

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The upcoming US inflation reading on Thursday could further influence views on Fed rate cuts. Current market pricing indicates a 64% chance that the Fed might initiate rate cuts as early as March, compared to nearly 90% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. 

Meanwhile, Friday’s data showed stronger-than-expected US employment and wage growth in December, signaling a resilient labor market. However, a separate survey on the same day revealed a significant slowdown in the US services sector last month. Notably, employment figures hit a nearly three and a half year low. 

On Friday, the Canadian dollar showed little change against the US dollar after a mixed job report from the US and Canada.

Canada’s economy added only 100 jobs in December. Still, wages for permanent employees increased at the fastest pace in three years. As a result, money markets lean towards April for the first Bank of Canada rate cut. Furthermore, a Reuters poll suggests that if the Fed shifts to rate cuts before the Bank of Canada, the Canadian dollar will trade stronger than anticipated throughout the year.

USD/CAD key events today

It will be a quiet session for USD/CAD as neither the US nor Canada will release high-impact economic reports.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: Bullish momentum falters near 1.3350

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

The USD/CAD bullish move has weakened near the 1.3350 key level. Notably, the price is not swinging too far from the 30-SMA, showing buyers are weak. At the same time, although the price is moving higher, the RSI is descending, indicating a bearish divergence.

Are you interested in learning more about forex signals telegram groups? Check our detailed guide-

If buyers regain momentum, the price will likely bounce off the 30-SMA to retest the 1.3501 resistance level. On the other hand, if the divergence plays out, there will be a shift in sentiment as the price will break below 1.3350 and the 30-SMA. Consequently, the price might drop to the 1.3200 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024