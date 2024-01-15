Home Gold Price Struggling to Retain Gains Above $2,050
Commodities

Gold Price Struggling to Retain Gains Above $2,050

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The price validated its breakout through the downtrend line.
  • It seems overbought after failing to reach Friday’s high.
  • The Canadian inflation figures should move the rate tomorrow.

The gold price is trading at $2,053 at the time of writing. The precious metal is struggling to stay higher. The buyers lack conviction despite a strong rally.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The US dollar seems determined to extend its growth which could negatively impact the gold prices. The appreciation of the US dollar versus its rivals after the US reported higher inflation in December may force the yellow metal to drop.

Fundamentally, the XAU/USD tried to resume its growth as the US PPI reported a 0.1% drop versus a 0.1% growth expected on Friday, while the Core PPI rose by 0.0%, less compared to the 0.2% growth estimated.

Today, the US Manufacturing Sales, Wholesale Sales, and the BOC Business Outlook Survey could move the markets. The fundamentals should be decisive tomorrow as Canada is to release the inflation figures.

The Consumer Price Index may announce a 0.3% drop versus the 0.1% growth in the previous reporting period. The Core, Median, Trimmed, and Common CPI data will also be published. Furthermore, the US Empire State Manufacturing Index also represents a high-impact event.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Buyers’ Exhaustion

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

From a technical point of view, the gold price found strong support on the $2,015 static support, and now it has turned to the upside. It has passed above the downtrend line (channel’s resistance), signaling a potential broader upward movement.

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

The metal has confirmed the breakout, but it seems a little overbought after failing to reach Friday’s high of $2,062 again. The broken downtrend line and the weekly pivot point of $2,041 represent key support levels. As long as it stays above these levels, the price could jump higher again despite minor retreats.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024