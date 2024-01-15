Home USD/CAD Outlook: Pair Holds Steady on a Public Holiday
Majors

USD/CAD Outlook: Pair Holds Steady on a Public Holiday

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The unexpected decline in US producer prices led to a decline in Treasury yields.
  • There is a 78% chance of the US central bank starting rate cuts in March.
  • The currency experienced a 0.2% increase last week, marking its second consecutive weekly gain.

Monday’s USD/CAD outlook displayed a hint of optimism, yet the pair remained largely flat amid subdued trading activity in the US owing to a public holiday. Concurrently, investors continued assessing Friday’s data, revealing an unexpected easing in US producer prices.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The likelihood of Fed cuts this year, potentially starting in March, increased after Friday’s data. The unexpected decline in US producer prices led to a decline in Treasury yields. Last month, the producer price index for final demand decreased by 0.1%. 

Market pricing now indicates a 78% chance of the US central bank starting rate cuts in March, up from 68% a week ago, based on the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Canadian dollar showed little movement against the US dollar as oil retraced much of its earlier gains. Oil fell from its earlier two-week high following US and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Still, it closed up 0.9%.

Additionally, the currency experienced a 0.2% increase last week, marking its second consecutive weekly gain. It reached a four-week high on Thursday at 1.3442, influenced by higher-than-expected US inflation data that momentarily reduced expectations for the Fed to consider interest rate cuts in March. 

Elsewhere, according to economists, Canada’s December inflation report on Tuesday will likely show an increase from 3.1% to 3.3%.

USD/CAD key events today

Neither the US nor Canada will release high-impact reports today, which might lead to consolidation for the pair.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Price achieves new highs while anchored at 1.3350

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is making new highs but maintaining the same low at 1.3350. This is a sign that, although bulls are in control, bears are challenging the uptrend. As a result, the price is now chopping through the 30-SMA.

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

Moreover, the RSI has made lower highs amid the uptrend, indicating weakening bullish momentum. Recently, bulls pushed off the 1.3350 support level with an engulfing candle. If bulls regain momentum, the price will likely climb to the 1.3501 resistance level. Otherwise, bears might finally breach the 1.3350 support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024