Home USD/CAD Outlook: Greenback Recovers Following NFP Losses
Majors

USD/CAD Outlook: Greenback Recovers Following NFP Losses

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar plummeted on Friday after a downbeat jobs report.
  • Investors are betting on two rate cuts in 2024, totaling 45 basis points.
  • A Reuters poll trimmed bets for a stronger Canadian dollar this year.

The USD/CAD outlook is looking slightly up as the US dollar stages a recovery following Friday’s jobs-driven decline. At the same time, the Canadian dollar was weak after a Reuters poll revealed that the currency will weaken more than expected this year.

Are you interested in learning more about copy trading platforms? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar plummeted on Friday after a downbeat jobs report that increased Fed rate cut expectations. The US Labor Department revealed a smaller-than-expected 175,000 increase in employment in April. Furthermore, the unemployment rate beat forecasts of 3.8% and increased to 3.9%. The report indicated a drop in demand in the labor market that might allow the Fed to cut rates this year. Consequently, investors were betting on two rate cuts in 2024, totaling 45 basis points. However, this remains far less than the expectations for BoC rate cuts.

Notably, a Reuters poll on Friday trimmed bets for a stronger Canadian dollar this year because the Bank of Canada will likely cut rates well before the Fed. Moreover, the BoC will cut by more than the Fed in 2024. BoC governor Tiff Macklem said last week that they were getting closer to cutting interest rates as policymakers are confident in the downtrend in inflation.

Consequently, there is a 60% chance that the central bank will cut rates in March. Moreover, investors expect 60 basis points of cuts this year, more significant than the Fed’s 45 basis points. 

USD/CAD key events today

There won’t be any critical economic reports from Canada or the US today. Therefore, the pair will likely move sideways. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bullish engulfing candle signals a possible reversal

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has pulled back sharply after breaking below a support trendline and the 1.3650 critical support level. Although the bias is bearish, bulls have made an engulfing candle that could lead to a reversal. 

Are you interested in learning more about scalping forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Still, currently, the price sits below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is in bearish territory. For bulls to take charge, the price must break above the SMA. This would clear the path for bulls to retest the 1.3800 key resistance level. Otherwise, bears will continue the downtrend by breaking below 1.3650 to target the 1.3551 support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024