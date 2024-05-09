Home USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Firms as Investors Prepare for US CPI
Majors

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Firms as Investors Prepare for US CPI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Next week’s US inflation report will shape the outlook for Fed rate cuts.
  • Tokyo has spent approximately $60 billion to try and support its weak currency.
  • BoJ policymakers were increasingly hawkish at the April meeting.

The USD/JPY forecast leans bullish as the dollar strengthens ahead of next week’s US inflation data. Markets believe the economy is still robust, which could mean another upbeat inflation report. Meanwhile, hawkish sentiments from BoJ policymakers at their last meeting helped briefly support the yen.

Are you interested in learning more about copy trading platforms? Check our detailed guide-

Market participants are getting ready for the US inflation report, which will shape the outlook for Fed rate cuts. The last report led to a significant rally in the dollar that weighed on the yen and had Japanese authorities concerned. Another report could return the pair to the $160.00 level and trigger another intervention. In the last week, Tokyo has spent approximately $60 billion to try and support its weak currency. 

If inflation remains persistent, there is a high chance that investors will push back the timing for the first Fed rate cut. On the other hand, a surprise decline would be a big relief for the Fed, especially after the recent jobs report. It would solidify bets that the central bank will cut interest rates in September.

Elsewhere, minutes from the Bank of Japan’s last meeting in April revealed that policymakers were increasingly hawkish. As a result, experts believe the next rate hike could come in June or July. Although this strengthened the yen, it was only brief as it quickly resumed its decline against the dollar. 

USD/JPY key events today

  • US unemployment claims
  • US 30-y Bond auction
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Channel breakout confirms bullish reversal

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken out of its bearish channel and is quickly approaching the 156.00 key resistance level. The breakout shows that bulls have taken control. At the same time, the price trades above the 30-SMA with the RSI above 50, supporting the new bullish bias. 

Are you interested in learning more about scalping forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Bulls gained confidence when the price broke above the channel resistance. However, after such a strong rally, the price might pause at the 156.00 key resistance. This would allow it to pull back and retest the 30-SMA as support before continuing higher. Given the new bullish bias, the price might break above the 156.00 level to retest the 158.00 key resistance level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024