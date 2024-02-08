Home EUR/USD Price: Sellers Dominate Before Unemployment Claims
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price: Sellers Dominate Before Unemployment Claims

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • Taking out 1.0784 activates more gains.
  • The lower median line (LML) represents a dynamic support.
  • The US Unemployment Claims could bring high action.

The EUR/USD price dropped like a rock on Thursday, trading at 1.0762 at the press time. It climbed as high as 1.0788 today, where it found resistance.

Yesterday, the German Industrial Production reported a 1.6% drop versus the 0.4% drop expected, while the US Trade Balance came in at -62.2B versus -62.0B expected.

Are you interested in learning more about ETF brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Today, the US economic data could bring some action. The Unemployment Claims indicator could drop from 224K to 221K in the last week.

This situation may help the Greenback appreciate versus its rivals. In addition, the Final Wholesale Inventory is expected to report a 0.4% growth for the second month in December.

Also, the FOMC Member Barkin Speaks could have an impact in the short term. Tomorrow, the German Final CPI may report a 0.2% growth. Furthermore, the Canadian Employment Change and Unemployment Rate could move the USD.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Selling Bias

EUR/USD price
EUR/USD hourly chart

From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD price turned to the downside after failing to take out the 1.0784 static resistance. The false breakouts announced exhausted buyers.

Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Now, it could approach the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML), representing dynamic support. The price could still extend its rebound despite minor retreats as long as it stays above it.

The S1 of 1.0745 stands as a static support. Testing the lower median line and registering only false breakdowns signals a new bullish momentum.

A bullish closure above 1.0784 opens the door for more gains. A new higher high, removing the immediate downside obstacles, should announce more declines.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024