Home Gold Price Shows Overbought Signs Ahead of US CPI
Commodities

Gold Price Shows Overbought Signs Ahead of US CPI

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • XAU/USD escaped from an up channel, signaling an overbought situation.
  • Taking out the pivot point activates more declines.
  • The US inflation figures should shake the markets.

The gold price climbed to $2,195 on Friday, registering a new all-time high. Now, the metal has retreated a little and is trading at $2,175 at the time of writing.

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

The fundamentals should move today’s prices as the US releases the inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index is expected to report a 0.4% growth in February versus the estimated 0.3% growth so that CPI y/y could announce a 3.1% growth for the second month in February. Meanwhile, the Core CPI is expected to register a 0.3% growth after a 0.4% growth in January. Higher inflation should boost the greenback, as the FED should postpone a first rate cut.

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a 75-bps cut this year. On the contrary, lower inflation should weaken the USD. Still, it remains to see how the yellow metal reacts as the price action signaled an overbought situation.

XAU/USD turned to the downside ahead of the US figures. These should bring high volatility and sharp movements.

Earlier, the UK reported mixed data. The Unemployment Rate jumped from 3.8% to 3.9% even if the specialists expected the rate to stay at 3.8%, Average Hourly Earnings reported a 5.6% growth, less versus the 5.7% growth estimated, while Claimant Count Change came in at 16.8K points, above the 20.3K forecasts.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Ranging After Fresh All-time High

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

The XAU/USD climbed toward new highs within an up-channel pattern. The price dropped below the uptrend line, signaling exhausted buyers and an overbought. The yellow metal tested the broken uptrend line (channel’s support) and seems determined to print a corrective phase.

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The weekly pivot point of $2,151 is a potential downside target and obstacle. A larger downside movement could be activated only after making a valid breakdown through this support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024