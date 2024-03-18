Home Gold Price Calm Near $2,160 as Fed, BoE Loom
Commodities

Gold Price Calm Near $2,160 as Fed, BoE Loom

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • As long as it stays below the downtrend line, the XAU/USD could approach and reach new lows.
  • The fundamentals should move the rate during the week.
  • After such impressive growth, a correction is natural.

The gold price rallied in the last hours and now trades at $2,163. The precious metal has dropped slightly in the short term, but the bias remains bullish.

-Are you interested in learning about the Bitcoin price prediction? Click here for details-

Fundamentally, the XAU/USD turned to the upside as the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment, Capacity Utilization Rate, and Empire State Manufacturing Index came in worse than expected.

Today, Chinese industrial production rose 7.0%, beating the expected 5.3% growth. Retail Sales registered only a 5.5% growth, less than the 5.6% growth forecasted. Unemployment Rate jumped unexpectedly from 5.1% to 5.3%, while Fixed Asset Investment came in better than expected. Furthermore, the Eurozone Final CPI and Final Core CPI matched expectations, while the Trade Balance was reported higher at 28.1B above the 14.2B estimated.

The BOJ and the RBA are expected to keep the monetary policy tomorrow, but the press conferences should move the markets.

In addition, the Canadian Consumer Price Index may announce a 0.6% growth after only a 0.0% growth in the previous reporting period. The FOMC and the UK CPI represent high-impact events on Wednesday that remain pivotal for the gold.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Down Channel

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

Technically, the XAU/USD dropped within a down-channel pattern. It could print a more extensive correction if it stays below the downtrend line.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

The weekly pivot point of $2,165 stands as a static resistance. The price could try to test the resistance levels in the short term.

We have a vital confluence area at the intersection between the pivot point and the downtrend line. A valid breakout activates further growth, while false breakouts may announce a new sell-off.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024